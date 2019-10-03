GRAFTON, Ill. — The heavy rain Saturday has contributed to the rising water of the Mississippi River at Grafton.

Levels Sunday were within a foot of the flood stage of 18 feet. The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning through 1 a.m. Thursday as water levels are expected to crest over the coming days.

NWS

The levels at this time are expected to stay within a couple of inches of flood stage, so this should be a very minor event. However, the watershed is wet with the recent rain, and the heavier snow to our north this past winter.

Additional heavy rainfalls over the coming weeks could trigger additional flooding so stay tuned for updates.