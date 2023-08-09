'This is getting crazy': Grand Boulevard still closed from falling debris

It's caused one restaurant to temporarily shut its doors.

ST. LOUIS — A stretch of Grand Boulevard in St. Louis' Midtown neighborhood is still shut down.

It's all because of falling debris from a crumbling building. It's been that way for almost a month and a half now.

Nick Dunne, with the mayor's office, told 5 On Your Side there's no timeline on when the stretch of Grand Boulevard will open back up.

He said it all depends on the repairs of the building and they want to make sure it's safe and secure, so no one gets hurt.

While this is a headache for both drivers and businesses, Gary Johnson's restaurant, Gary's Fine Dining, is suffering greatly.

"They said it might be another five weeks, and I refuse to go out like that because I am the only business being affected by this," Johnson said.

Since July 30, construction and caution tape has taken over the front of Johson's restaurant causing him to temporarily close his doors.

"I'm getting ready to take legal action because this is getting crazy. I'm not going to be out another day with this mess," he said.

The closure between Washington Avenue and Samuel Shepard Drive is all because of falling bricks and debris from the over 100-year-old University City Building.

Johnson said it's not only costing him some employees but thousands of dollars too.

"Lots of money. I gave lots of money back from parties. Lots of money from workers not getting paid. A lot of money for people not coming in any and the city thinks you just can shake it off, and I refuse to do that. I really do," he said.

The mess is also impacting the Angad Arts Hotel, according to the General Manager Nik Kern.

"It's definitely been a little bit of a detractor for traffic," Kern said.

Kern said they've been doing their best to notify guests before they arrive.

"We do have pre-guest messaging, so we can try to eliminate as much confusion as possible," he said.

Even though they're making it work, Kern is ready for this headache to be gone.

"It would be great to have that stretch of Grand open again, especially with the Fox season coming up, so it makes traffic a little bit easier, and everybody knows how to get to our restaurant and get to the hotel," he said.

While Johnson's ready for these chairs to be filled again, he's not going to let these roadblocks get in his way.

"We're coming back and we're coming back strong," he said.

This stretch between the Fox Theatre and Powell Hall is a busy area, especially since the Fox season begins in almost a month.