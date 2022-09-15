F1 Grand Prix watch party coming to Spirit of St. Louis Airport in October

If you plan on attending, bring your checkbooks. Companies will be at the watch party selling big ticket items like private jets, luxury cars, and jewelry.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Rev up your engines!

Race season is in full swing, and soon the best drivers in the country will hit the track for this year’s Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix. There's also an event in the works for those who want to watch the race and maybe do some serious shopping while the cars make their way around the track

Our 5 On Your Side team spent the morning at the Spirit of St. Louis Airport to preview a unique watch party gearing up to welcome guests in a few weeks.

The Grand Prix Watch Party will be held at the airport on race day, Oct. 23, while drivers hit the track at Austin’s Circuit of The Americas. If you plan on attending the watch party, bring your checkbooks. Companies will be at the watch party selling big-ticket items like private jets, luxury cars, and jewelry.

Holman Motorcars will sponsor a U.S. Grand Prix Watch Party at the Magna Air Group and Strategic Air Services jet hangar at Spirit of St. Louis Airport.

Big screens will be up to show the race.

It’ll start off with a fashion-show-style car show. Rolls-Royces, Lamborghinis, Bentleys, and Bugattis will be on the runway.

Tables of ten cost $1,000 and are named after popular drivers.

Thursday morning, 5 On Your Side toured the airline hangar where the event will be held, spoke with former driver Robby McGehee and got a look inside some of the jets on display.

Organizers tell us they're expecting a couple hundred people to attend the watch party.