St. Louis landmark in north city lit up for the first time in 30 years

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis landmark was lit up for the first time in 30 years.

The Grand Water Tower could be seen illuminated on Thursday.

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis brought an end to decades of neglect with ‘Operation Clean Sweep.’

Crews painted the tower for the first time in 70 years. The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis said it hopes the restoration is a beacon of light and hope for the College Hill neighborhood.

The Grand Avenue Water Tower was designed by St. Louis architect George I. Barnett and completed in 1871. It is a colossal Corinthian column with plinth, base, shaft and capital, totaling154 feet high, constructed in brick and stone with cast iron trim, according to the city’s website.

The Grand Ave. Water Tower was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1970.