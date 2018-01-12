ST. LOUIS — A grandmother in St. Louis is overwhelmed by the generosity of others.

Friday morning, we brought you the story of Vinita Booker and her 13-year-old grandson, Kristian.

Booker who goes by "G'ma" showed us the challenges she's having caring for her grandson who has cerebral palsy. The challenges come from the home not being handicap accessible.

She's hoping to install a wheelchair ramp and lift so she no longer has to carry Kristian up and down the stairs.

The video of her carrying her grandson impacted many people watching Friday morning. 5 On Your Side received phone calls from people asking how they could help G'ma.

The GoFundMe page collecting donations for the wheelchair lift more than doubled since the story first aired.

A large construction firm also contacted 5 On Your Side wanting to help. G'ma said she has a meeting with the firm next week.

"I just want to say thank you to everyone. St. Louis is great," G'ma said."

