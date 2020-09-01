GRANITE CITY, Ill. — An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed in Granite City late Wednesday night.
Police arrived in the 2200 block of Benton Street around midnight.
Neighbors said they heard shouting before four or five gunshots.
No other information about this incident has been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.
LOCAL NEWS
