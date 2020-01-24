GRANITE CITY, Ill — A Facebook post about drug houses from the Granite City Police Department has gone viral.

The police department shared several photos and shared a warning that it's coming for you if you’re operating a drug house.

Earlier this week, the department's special response team executed a search warrant at a home. Officers put a sign in the yard that said, “This drug house is closed for business, courtesy of the Granite City Police Department.”

Granite City Police Department

The post has thousands of shares and hundreds of comments.

