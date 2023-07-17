'The scariest thing of my life': Granite City couple injured when tree falls through home

“We were just sitting there watching TV and the house came crashing in on us," Adolph Buehler said.

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A Granite City couple was injured Monday afternoon when a large tree fell on their home as strong winds sweep through the region.

Crews were called at around 4 p.m. to the 2400 block of Logan Street, where a tree had uprooted from the ground and crashed through the front of the home.

Husband and wife Angela Reynolds and Adolph Buehler were injured and taken to the hospital.

“We were just sitting there watching TV and the house came crashing in on us," Buehler said. "Yeah, it was the scariest thing of my life!”

Their son Trenton Reynolds said he was standing on the back porch when a huge gust of wind knocked the tree over. A china cabinet fell on his 66-year-old stepfather's legs and trapped him in his chair, and wreckage from the ceiling fell on his 50-year-old mother. He and a neighbor freed his father, and his mother suffered cuts, scratches and bruises, he said.

Paramedics took the couple to the hospital for treatment. Buehler, who was discharged with cuts on his chest and a bruise on his hand, said he was preparing to pick his wife up from the hospital Monday evening.

Reynolds said the family has repeatedly expressed concerns about the tree to the city in the seven years they've lived there.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect throughout most of the St. Louis area until 9 p.m. Some thunderstorms may produce large hail and strong wind gusts.