Grant's Farm extends some evening hours for 68th season

Longer Fridays and Saturdays are some of the changes visitors will see as the summer favorite returns after two years of pandemic measures.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — When the skies cleared overhead on the opening day of Grant's Farms' 68th season, a line of visitors was ready at the trams for a lift.

"This is one of our happiest days of the year when we are open," Grant's Farm President Doug Stagner said. "The crew has been working really hard in the off-season. The place is looking great. And we are just excited to invite people back. We expect it to be a fantastic season."

Stagner said they have been getting a lot of questions about the opening and what visitors need to know, with "Do I need a reservation?" among the top queries.

The answer: no.

Though Grant's Farm would prefer if folks signed up for parking passes ahead of time.

The park is offering later hours on Fridays and Saturdays to space out the crowds, which can total as high as 5,000 people on a busy day.

The park is cashless this season, one of the pandemic precautions that is sticking around.

"It makes transactions faster, and the lines shorter," Stagner said.

Grant's Farm opened to the public in 1954 and offers the opportunity for visitors to see numerous animals on the farm-- including goats and Clydesdale Horses. You can also interact with many of the animals at the farm.

Grant's Farm also offers tours of the land the farm is on. Visitors can take a tram ride and learn about the history of the farm. Some of the historic buildings at the farm include Ulysses S. Grant's log cabin and the Busch family's "Big House".