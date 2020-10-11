Grant's Farm to host holiday drive-thru experience

The new holiday event will kick off on Nov. 27 and go through Dec. 31

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Grant's Farm is hosting its first-ever drive-thru 'Holiday Fun Experience' this year.

Earlier this year, it held a drive-thru Halloween experience as the coronavirus pandemic continued.

The new holiday event will kick off on Nov. 27 and go through Dec. 31. It'll cost $40 per vehicle.

“Our Halloween drive-thru experience was a huge success, selling out in record time and providing a safe, fun way for families to celebrate Halloween. We wanted to continue the seasonal excitement for guests from St. Louis and the surrounding region by inviting them to experience the magic of Grant’s Farm during the holidays,” said Jeff Knapper, Director of Heritage at Anheuser-Busch. “During the Holiday Fun Experience, guests will be able to drive through the property and, for the first time ever, enjoy the amazing scenery at Grant’s Farm all decked out for the holidays.”

According to a press release, guests will kick off the experience with a view of Inspiration Hill with a picture-perfect scene of the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales. Next, guests will enter the Tiergarten, which will be decorated as a gingerbread village. Once there, guests can view a wide range of animals.

Lastly, guests will drive through Deer Park, which will be transformed into a winter wonderland with light-up snowflakes and a larger-than-life tree of pixel lights dancing along with festive music.

There will also be an option for guests to purchase a family bundle for $40, which includes a photo, beverages, snacks and goodies for the kids.

Due to the nature of the experience, buses and RVs will not be allowed.

Reservations are required and can be made ahead of time online at www.grantsfarm.com.

Grant's Farm is located at 10501 Gravois Rd. St. Louis, MO 63123.