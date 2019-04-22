ST. LOUIS – Grant’s Farm is preparing for its 65th opening day on May 3.

The new season brings new animals and experiences to the farm along with extended hours to give guests more time.

“Grant’s Farm has held a special place in St. Louisans hearts for 65 years and it’s heartwarming to see guests come back year-after-year and share this experience with the next generation of St. Louisans,” said Jeff Knapper, Director of Heritage Operations, Anheuser-Busch. “There are so many new ways to make memories this year by visiting our new animal species or seeing our new animal shows, and now guests have even more time to experience Grant’s Farm during our new Monday hours and extended Friday hours throughout the season.”

Grant’s Farm welcomes seven animal species including water buffalo, capybaras and coatimundis. Other new animals at Grant’s Farm, include Patagonian cavy and the farm’s expanded mob of kangaroos.

The new animals will be housed in several newly renovated displays throughout the Tiergarten.

Beginning May 3, Grant’s Farm will be open on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additionally, Grant’s Farm will be open until 10 p.m. each Friday from May 17 through the end of August. During the extended hours on Fridays, guests will be able to enjoy live entertainment, music and themed food and beer pairings. The parking lot will be closed to new guests beginning at 8:30 p.m. on Fridays.

There will also be two new daily animal shows for the 2019 season. The first is a semi-scripted, family-friendly show called “The Rookie,” which features a playful look at what it takes to care for the animals at Grant’s Farm. The show will take place daily at 9:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. and costs $2 for guests over age 2.

The second new show is more educational and interactive, allowing guests to learn more about the variety of animals that call Grant’s Farm home. Guests can interact with the experienced Grant’s Farm animal handlers and featured animals during each show. The educational show is free for all guests and offered twice daily Monday through Thursday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and three times Friday through Sunday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The farm will still offer traditional family favorites, such as goat feedings – which have expanded to include new miniature cattle and sheep feedings – camel rides and behind-the-scenes Budweiser Clydesdales tours.

Guests age 21 and older can enjoy two complimentary samples of Anheuser-Busch beers in the Bauernhof. There will also be an expanded variety of Anheuser-Busch beverages.

Guests who would like to enhance their experience at Grant’s Farm can purchase premium tour packages, including the Deer Park Safari. For just $250, up to 12 guests can tour the Deer Park in a private open-air vehicle where they will get up close to the animals and be able to feed them while learning about their natural habitats. This experience also includes a tour inside Ulysses S. Grant’s cabin as well as free parking and beverages during the experience. Additionally, Grant’s Farm offers guests the opportunity to rent the property for special events throughout the season and beyond. The farm is able to host events of all sizes – from private parties to large corporate events – via a variety of event packages and locations, including the historic Bauernhof or idyllic Mirror Lake.

Grant’s Farm is located at Gravois and Grant roads in southwest St. Louis County. Admission to the farm is complimentary, and reservations are not required. Grant’s Farm is stroller and wheelchair accessible, and rentals are available. Parking is $15 per car and $35 for buses, RVs and oversized vehicles. Guests can purchase season parking passes for $60 online as well, which include unlimited parking, even during extended evening hours, and Halloween.