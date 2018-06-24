ST. LOUIS COUNTY — There's a new path to run, jog or bike in south county.

The first phase connecting the Gravois Greenway and the Grant's Trail Greenway to River Des Peres is complete.

The trail has been closed since last fall while crews worked to connect the greenways. A new trailhead also opened Sunday.

The CEO of Great Rivers Greenway said this expansion wouldn't have been possible without the help of donations.

The next phase of the project will focus on connecting the Grant's Trail Greenway with the River Des Peres Greenway.

Work on that phase is expected to start later this year.

