ST. LOUIS — The Great Forest Park Balloon Race was called off on Friday because event organizers said wind was too strong to fly safely.

The annual event features dozens of hot air balloons that launch from Forest Park.

Organizers said the rest of the festivities would continue as planned through 6 p.m.

