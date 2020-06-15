Annual Greater St. Louis Book Fair canceled due to coronavirus concerns

The event, originally scheduled for April, had previously been postponed until June

ST. LOUIS — The annual Greater St. Louis Book Fair has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The event, originally scheduled for April, had been optimistically rescheduled for June. But organizers announced they have now decided not to hold the fair this year, with hopes to reschedule in 2021.

“The safety of our guests, volunteers and staff is our top priority and due to Covid-19, the 2020 Book Fair is cancelled,” said the book fair's co-chair Marilyn Brown in a press release. “We are extremely grateful to our volunteers, staff and donors that work tirelessly all year to make the Fair possible and hope to announce a new date in 2021 when guidelines allow.”

Brown said officials look forward to rescheduling the fair. “We support many local literacy programs for educational and nonprofit groups and want to continue our mission," she said.

Home pick-ups are currently suspended, the book fair said. Donations to the Little Book Houses will resume June 30.