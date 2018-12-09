ST. LOUIS – For the first time ever, Greater St. Louis honor flight has to cancel one of its flights.

The honor flight scheduled for September 15 was canceled earlier this week due to the threat of Hurricane Florence.

“A natural disaster is pretty much the only thing on this planet that will act as a speed bump for our extremely important mission. The safety of our nation’s treasures, our war veterans, is our first priority,” Greater St. Louis honor flight organizers said on Facebook.

It’s unclear if the flight will be rescheduled.

