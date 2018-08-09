GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A Greene County Sheriff's deputy died Friday night after he was swept away by high water in northern Greene County, according to a post from the Greene County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Aaron Paul Roberts cleared a 911 call in the 9500 block of Farm Road 2. He was returning to service and moments later radioed that his car was washed off of the road. Several agencies assisted in rescue efforts.

A short time later, Deputy Roberts was found near his patrol car deceased, the post said.

"We ask that you please keep Deputy Roberts’ family in your prayers during this difficult time," the post said.

Numerous emergency personnel from multiple agencies responded to an area north of Fair Grove to search for the deputy.

Emergency vehicles were parked up and down Cabin Creek Road, which is just off Highway AA and north of Fair Grove.

There was water rushing over a roadway. That's where first responders were congregating, waiting for information.

Just after midnight, a line of emergency vehicles, including an ambulance with its lights on could be seen leaving the scene.

The National Weather Service in Springfield has reported heavy rainfall and flooding across the area this evening. Flash flood warnings for the Springfield area remain in effect until 2:15 a.m.

© Springfield News-Leader