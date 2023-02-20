Grenade found by kids in Columbia, Illinois

A grenade was found shortly after 1 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Burroughs Road in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, Ill. — An explosive device was found in Columbia, Illinois Monday afternoon, police said.

A grenade was found by kids in the neighborhood shortly after 1 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Burroughs Road in Columbia.

The surrounding area was evacuated after the discovery and Scott Air Force Base was traveling to the area to pick up the weapon, Chief Jason Donjon said.

As of Monday afternoon, police have not said where they believe the grenade came from.

Donjon told 5 On Your Side members with Scott Air Force Base collected it and found no explosives inside the device.

