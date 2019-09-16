TROY, Ill. — No one was injured after a Greyhound bus caught fire outside Troy, Illinois, Sunday night.

A spokesman for the Illinois State Police said the bus caught fire along the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 just north of Troy at around 8:10 Sunday night.

A Greyhound spokeswoman said their bus experienced a "thermal incident". She said they are still working to figure out what caused the issue.

As of 9:40, Greyhound was still working to find a bus to pick up the stranded passengers.

Traffic issues caused by the fire were cleared by 9:20.

