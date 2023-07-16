Lawyers hired to represent some of injured victims in deadly Highland Greyhound bus crash

Hipskind & McAninch, LLC, will file a lawsuit against Greyhound Lines, Inc. on behalf of at least two victims in the crash.

HIGHLAND, Ill. — A personal injury law firm with offices in St. Louis and the Metro East has been hired to represent some of the victims of the Greyhound bus crash that killed three people and injured more than a dozen others.

Hipskind & McAninch, LLC, will file a lawsuit against Greyhound Lines, Inc. on behalf of at least two victims in the crash, according to a statement from the law firm.

The fatal crash occurred early Wednesday on Interstate 70 when a Greyhound bus carrying passengers from Indianapolis to St. Louis crashed into three commercial vehicles parked on the exit ramp to the Silver Lake Rest Stop near Highland, Illinois.

Three men died in the crash. Fourteen others were injured.

The statement said the firm is dedicating to providing legal support to the victims of the crash, while also advocating for fair compensation and making sure Greyhound is held responsible for its actions.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic events that unfolded in the Greyhound bus collision and our team is fully committed to helping seek justice for this incident," John Hipskind, partner at Hipskind and McAninch, said in the statement.

"Our hearts go out to the victims and their families who have suffered immeasurable loss and endured tremendous pain. We will work tirelessly to obtain the compensation our clients and their families deserve,” Brady McAninch, partner at Hipskind and McAninch, said in the statement.

Hipskind & McAninch also said it believes it is crucial to continue shedding light on the crash to raise awareness about road safety and the possible risks involved in public transportation.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.