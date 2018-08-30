ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Multiple people were killed when a Greyhound Bus that started in St. Louis Wednesday morning got into a head-on collision with a semi-truck near Albuquerque, New Mexico, Thursday afternoon.

Greyhound said bus schedule No. 1333 that left St. Louis Wednesday morning just before 9 p.m. was on Interstate 40 in New Mexico when it crashed head-on with a semi-truck. Greyhound said there were 49 passengers on board when the crash happened.

The New Mexico State Police said it has confirmed multiple deaths in the crash. The NBC affiliate in Albuquerque reported 3 are dead.

Officers have confirmed multiple casualties in this crash. Officers and EMS are still working this scene actively. More information will be released when available. — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) August 30, 2018

Police said family members can call 505-722-2002 to check on the condition of their loved ones. Nearby McKinley County Emergency Management has established the following number for family members of passengers looking for information on their relatives: 505 863-3839.

