ST. LOUIS — A local grocery store is fighting back against a series of package thefts in the Tower Grove area.

Local Harvest Grocery Store said for the past two years they have been collecting people’s packages and holding them for safe keeping.

"We offer the UPS access point service where people can have their packages sent here,” said George Helfers, the store’s manager.

Makenzie West is one of the victims the store is working to protect. She said this year alone, bandits stole five packages from the front of her house.

"Sometimes they're just out in the open so you'll see people driving by that will just go and grab your package. It’s like eye candy… it’s available," West said.

West said she became so sick of getting her things stolen that she had to find other ways to make sure they ended up in her home.

"Definitely recently, it’s definitely ongoing. I now get my packages sent to work to prevent stuff from happening,” West said.

The store’s employees said it’s their way of playing a part in making their community a better place to live.

"A lot of people don't realize that we are a pick-up and drop-off point because are a grocery store, but as the name suggests ‘Local Harvest,’ we try to do things locally," said Jason Ledet, an employee at the store.

Tower Grove resident Stephanie Edwards was unaware of the service until a tracking number directed her to the store.

She told 5 On Your Side, while she has never had anything stolen personally, it was great to know that her items were sent somewhere reliable.

"I wasn't home so I’m guessing instead of leaving it on the doorstep they took it somewhere safe,” Edwards said. “So this is nice, that I know that my expensive glasses weren’t taken.”

The store’s employees said so far, no packages have been stolen.

