List: Here are the grocery stores closed on Easter

ST. LOUIS — Forget an ingredient for your Easter brunch or dinner? Need a last-minute dessert? We have you covered!
5 On Your Side has compiled a list of grocery stores around the St. Louis area that are open and closed on Easter Sunday.
Open
- Field's Foods
- Fresh Thyme Market
- Global Foods Market (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Local Harvest Grocery
- Trader Joe's (until 5 p.m.)
- United Provisions
- Walmart
- Whole Foods (hours may vary by location)
Closed
If you know of other stores in the St. Louis area that are closed for the holiday, send us an email.