ST. LOUIS — If you've ever been to the St. Louis metro region, there's a chance you've seen them, the eyes in the sky.

They were put up by the city's police department to capture crimes as they're committed.

"These cameras, when they're put in the neighborhoods have been proven to help the police not only deter crime but actually catch criminals," said Tom Scheifler.

Scheifler is with the St. Louis Hills Neighborhood Association.

The group is raising money to buy cameras and license plate readers that link back to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Real Time Crime Center.

"The cook-off is really meant to do two things the first is to help fund the cameras and to raise awareness," said Scheifler.

The money raised will help put a crime camera at the intersection of Banfort and Hampton. The camera will provide an instant 24/7 connection between police headquarters and their neighborhood.

Patty Bockelmann and Carol Wilson have called this neighborhood home for years. They say that crime is not necessarily climbing, but the cameras are their way of being proactive.

"It's all about prevention too, if there are smaller crimes in the neighborhood, you wanna be watchful of those things, so that they don't escalate into larger crimes," said Wilson.

But there are some who think the camera's never-ending watchful eye is just too intrusive for comfort.

"I think you always gotta balance your need for privacy with safety, and personally I think a lot of us would put safety first," said Wilson.

Scheifler said it costs more than $100,000 for the cameras to be placed at just one intersection.

Several area eateries participated in the cook-off. The winners: The Mack.

RELATED: Surveillance camera installed to deter crime in St. Louis

RELATED: Kirkwood launches new security program

RELATED: Jefferson County Sheriff's Department wants your video