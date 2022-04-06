Groups wear orange to bring awareness to gun violence

Shooting victims and groups like Moms Demand Action and Cure Violence rallied to encourage changes to gun laws.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louisians took to Kiener Plaza in Downtown St. Louis Saturday to rally while wearing the color orange — all to bring attention to the nation's gun violence crisis.

2021 marked one of the deadliest years on record for gun crime in the U.S., and this year has seen some of the most gruesome mass shootings and everyday crimes that took the lives of youth and elders.

Advocates, like Moms Demand Action, and victims themselves called on legislators to tighten up laws at the Wear Orange Day on Saturday.

“We put people in place who we think have our best interest, but most of these people are just there for themselves so these people are tired. Everybody out here is tired,” said Hassan Shariff, a gun violence survivor.

Shariff was shot seven times on his way home from work one night in 1997. He now supervises at Cure Violence and does security in the city.

“In my free time, I'm in the community feeding the kids, mentoring the kids, cutting grass, things like that," Shariff added.

Ladonna Smith wiped tears while speakers gave remarks at the event, touched by people like Shariff and his voice.



Her oldest son was murdered last year.

"When my son was murdered, a lot of people had Ring doorbells but nobody wanted to give up the footage to the police to help. I say, if it's your community, help," Smith pleaded.

The grieving mother asked two groups to stand up: her own community and the leaders they elect to serve.



“Whatever that I can do to help change it. Whatever shoulders I can rub with to try to tell these senators and representatives we need to change these gun laws," she said.

On Thursday, the House Judiciary Committee approved a wide-ranging package of gun control legislation called the "Protecting Our Kids Act."

