WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — Filipino restaurant Guerrilla Street Food will be opening a fifth location at the beginning of the new year.

The Webster Groves location will open at 43 S. Old Orchard Ave. on Jan. 7th at 11 a.m., ahead of the original expected opening date of May.

Guerrilla Street Food, which started as a food truck in 2011, made the announcement via social media on Friday.

"It’s been a long road to get here but we did it and we cannot wait to serve this community," the restaurant said.

The Webster Groves location was slated to be the restaurant's sixth location before its St. Charles location closed in early December.

