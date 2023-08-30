Guide to the supermoon in St. Louis Wednesday night

​Here's everything you need to know to get the most out of your skywatching experience Wednesday night.

ST. LOUIS — The largest full moon of the year will grace the sky Wednesday night. With an ideal weather forecast, St. Louis might be the perfect place to see it.

Forecast

It has been a pretty picturesque forecast in the St. Louis area this week, and Wednesday night will be no different. Skies will be clear or mostly clear, giving a nearly unobstructed view of the moon all night.

As for what you should wear if you are heading out to marvel at the moon, the overnight low of 58 degrees might have some grabbing for jackets and pants.

What's so special about Wednesday night's full moon?

Wednesday night's full moon is the second of the month, making it a "blue" moon, but its place on the calendar isn't the only thing that makes this full moon special.

The moon will be closer than usual, a mere 222,043 miles away, making it appear slightly brighter and bigger than normal, and giving it the supermoon title. It will reach its nearest point at 8:35 p.m., an ideal time for St. Louis skywatchers.

Wednesday's supermoon will be the third of the year. There will be a fourth in September, but it won't be quite as close as Wednesday's.

When is sunset?

7:34 p.m.

Where should I go to see it?

You don't need to go anywhere special to see Wednesday night's moon, but if you are looking for a stunning photo, there are a few spots to consider.

The Arch

It wouldn't be a St. Louis list without a mention of the Gateway Arch. Bonus points if you can get the old courthouse, the Arch and the moon all in the same shot.

Babler State Park

If you really want to get a good look at the moon, you'll need to get away from the city lights. The St. Louis Astronomical Society has a list of dark sky locations, and Babler State Park makes that list.

Located in Wildwood, Babler is 2,441 acres. All that space means plenty of spots to snap that perfect photo.

The park closes at 9 p.m.

Broemmelsiek Park

Another possible spot to get away from the lights is Broemmelsiek Park. This park offers plenty of trails, lakes and a dedicated astronomy viewing area.

The park, which is located in Wentzville, closes at 8:30, so plan accordingly.

How can I take great moon photos on my phone?

If you want to snap a frame-worthy photo Wednesday night, here are some tips.

In 2022, Professional photographer Karlo Jacutan told Forbes his tips for taking great moon photos.

First, he said to adjust your settings. He advised turning off the flash, turning on HDR, lowering the ISO and slowing down the shutter speed. He also said to experiment with the settings to find the right results.

In addition to changing settings, he said to avoid zooming in. It will reduce the quality of the image.

To get the clearest shot possible, try to find a tripod to reduce shakiness.