Student taken into custody after gun found in backpack at Kirkwood High School

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A student at Kirkwood High School was taken into custody after they brought a gun to school, a letter to parents and students Wednesday afternoon said.

The letter from the school's principal, Mike Havener, said the school got a report that a student brought a weapon to school. A search was done and a gun was found in the student's backpack.

The student was taken into custody and the school is following its own discipline policies, the letter said.

Havener stated the gun was never taken out of the backpack or used in a threatening manner.

"While the majority of students are not aware of the situation, we thought it important to notify parents and ensure you have accurate information," Havener said in the letter. "Any weapons are strictly prohibited at school or on school property."

Havener also encouraged parents to talk to their kids about situations like this one.