BEL-RIDGE, Mo. – Police are looking for two suspects after they crashed a stolen Bentley in Bel-Ridge Tuesday night.

According to police, they tried to stop the stolen vehicle at Trumbell and North Hanley when the driver took off and crashed into another car at the intersection.

The suspects fled on foot. Police found a loaded handgun and two ski masks in the car.

‘It seems fairly obvious the suspects are involved in other crimes,’ police said on Facebook. Anyone with information should contact the police.

