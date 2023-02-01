'It's horrifying': Gun violence continues to be the leading cause of death for US children and teens

According to 5 On Your Side data, 140 children under the age of 17 were victims of gun violence in 2022. Eighteen of them died.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — It's a somber reality that's impacting our community. Gun violence is still the leading cause of death for children and teens nationwide.

It surpassed automobile crashes in 2020 and experts said the trend is continuing.

Now, doctors and advocates are calling it a 'public health problem.'

According to the CDC, 116 children and teens die by guns every year in Missouri. About 60% of those deaths are homicides.

"It’s horrifying because it’s preventable. That’s the message I think that we need to get out to the community," she said.

As we head into the New Year, a problem that many are calling a 'nationwide epidemic' is still a reality.

Dr. LJ Punch, who runs a bullet-related injury clinic in St. Louis, described it as a 'crisis.'

"It is the leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 18. In 2021 that reality shifted for us and so how can we as a society ignore something that is the number one reason why our children won't make it into adulthood," he said.

According to Gun Violence Archive, gun violence injuries and deaths among children increased by 5% from 2021 to 2022.

According to 5 On Your Side data, 140 children under the age of 17 were victims of gun violence in 2022. Eighteen of them died.

Dr. Punch said he has continued to treat more children over the years.

"This disease process, this social event, this spiritual crisis, this emotional burden has a name, and it deserves care," he said.

According to Gilbert, 310 children over the past year across the country were victims of unintentional shootings and 133 of those were fatal.

That's why gun safety advocates, like herself, continue to push for every gun owner to own gun safety locks so that these tragedies can be prevented.

"All gun rights advocates, all gun violence prevention advocates know that locking and securing guns will reduce the number of gun deaths we have in America, and we lead the world in gun deaths," Gilbert said.

She said gun owners have a responsibility to secure their gun, so we don't keep losing our children too young.

"It affects all of our communities; we are all traumatized by it," Gilbert said.

It's trauma, that she believes, needs to be discussed.

"Talk to other people about this public health crisis. We need to talk about it. We need to say this is happening in our community and tell other people what they can do to reduce gun violence," Gilbert said.

The 'Lock It for Love' program has gun locks available at every St. Louis City Fire Department. That includes 30 engine house locations that are open 24 hours daily. If you have questions, you can call 314-533-3406.

The program also offers free gun locks at selected city and county library locations.

Gun locks are also available at all the City of St. Louis library locations.