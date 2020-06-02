ST. LOUIS — The Presbyterian Church's minister of gun violence prevention is coming to St. Louis this weekend.

The Rev. Deanna Hollas was ordained as the first-ever minister of gun violence prevention by the Presbyterian Church USA in the summer of 2019. Her focus in St. Louis will be to meet with local elected officials and hold a workshop on how to talk about gun violence.

Here's her itinerary for the weekend:

• A lecture on "unmasking the powers" behind the gun violence issue for students and members of the public in Graham Chapel at Washington University at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, followed by a question and answer session.

• A workshop on how to have civil and productive conversations about guns and gun violence at Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, 45 W. Lockwood, on Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m., Feb. 8, which is open to the public.

• A private meeting with government officials and legislators

• Sermons during both the 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship services at Webster Groves Presbyterian Church on Feb. 9, and a presentation during the education hour at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome.

Hollas also serves as the Coordinator of Gun Violence Prevention Ministries for the Presbyterian Peace Fellowship, which includes 1,200 members who advocate for gun violence prevention across the country.

"We will be sharing our experiences, learning how to listen, to be open, and instead of having a debate, connecting, opening the possibility that something new will arise," Hollas said.

