ST. LOUIS — The violence has to stop and St. Louis needs to "stand-up." That's the message one advocate has after three men were shot within a quarter square mile of each other Monday night in northwest St. Louis. Two of the men were killed in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. The third man was killed on the neighborhood's border.

"It's another indication that we are in a crisis," said James Clark with Better Family Life.

James Clark knows the streets of Hamilton Heights and he knows there's a lot of work that has to be done to curb gun violence in the city.

"This is a widespread crisis and everyone has a role to play. St. Louis needs to stand-up," Clark said.

"St. Louis StandUP!" is the latest campaign from Better Family Life.

"We're asking St. Louis to do exactly that: Stand-up," Clark said. "If you see a member of your family that's involved in criminal behavior or that may have a drug problem, it's time for you to stand-up and help that person get the resources they need. It is time for neighbors to stand-up. Neighbors have got to begin reconnecting with neighbors because we believe the solution with the crime and violence starts with families and then goes in to the neighborhood."

Better Family Life has 10 PSA's currently playing on the radio. It features people who've lost family members to gun violence. Each PSA ends with someone saying "St. Louis, stand-up."

Clark is also taking the "St. Louis StandUP!" campaign to area high schools.

"Right now the culture is that violence is accepted and expected. We have to identify and empower our young people to lead us out of this crisis," Clark said.

Clark sees the crime stats. He sees the problems. But he's encouraged by what you may not see.

"I see an alignment I haven't seen before. You have the U.S. Attorney, mayor, director of public safety, police chief, pastors, barbershop owners and people in the neighborhoods beginning to mobilize. It's trending in the right direction," Clark Said. "There's a lot going into this effort but it is going to take time. There is no silver bullet. We are going to wrestle with this gun violence for a while...But we are beginning to see some momentum...But right now, more than ever before in the history of St. Louis, St. Louis needs to stand-up."

