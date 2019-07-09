ST. LOUIS — Roughly three dozen gun violence victims shared stories of struggle and strength at the “Let’s Talk” event in Wellston on Saturday.

The gathering was a forum for victims to voice their stories to others who know their pain.

“That was the worst feeling in my life,” said Jaylen Walker.

He was shot in the back in St. Charles this spring while delivering packages with Amazon. He said not all his wounds will heal. His trauma may never leave.

“It’s not just physically hard, it’s mentally hard,” he said. “Something I will have to deal with for the rest of my life. Now I can't have anyone walk up on me. I am real protective now.”

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is something frequently associated with soldiers. It’s also a constant trauma St. Louisans experience every time gunshots ring out.

“Continuous Traumatic Stress Syndrome means that you are constantly faced with multiple PTSD Situations,” a prosecutor with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office said. “In our community, that's what we are experiencing.”

A summer night out with friends changed Latiffany Baker forever.



“I was shot in my right thigh,” she said. “When I went to the hospital, the doctor told me I could have bled to death.”

She’s physically fine today. Her wounds aren’t as obvious as Jaylen’s, but the trauma is just as real.



“I hear firecrackers and I get scared,” she said. “I was inside a house and a balloon pop, I got scared. Because I can hear the gunshots in my head over and over.”

One speaker said the pain in the community isn’t exclusive to just victims. Those pulling the trigger need healing as well.

“Hurt people, hurt people,” the speaker said.

The group on Saturday was pushing to help everyone in the community come together and heal.

