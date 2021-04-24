5 wounded in Bourbon Street shooting early Saturday

New Orleans Police Department spokesperson Aaron Looney said five people were wounded. The gunshot wounds were not life-threatening.

NEW ORLEANS — Five people were wounded by gunfire on Bourbon Street early Saturday morning, a police spokesperson said.

Police officers were at the scene of the shooting around 1:58 a.m., a statement from police said. First reports from the scene in the 100 block of Bourbon Street said there were multiple victims.

By 2:32 a.m., New Orleans Police Department spokesperson Aaron Looney said five people were wounded. The gunshot wounds were not life-threatening.

"At this time, there are five (5) confirmed victims in this incident: Two victims who arrived at a local hospital, two who were transported to a local hospital via EMS, and one who was treated at the scene," Looney said. "Investigation is ongoing. No additional information is currently available."

WWLTV.com learned about the shooting at 1:58 a.m. when members of NOPD's Public Affairs Division sent a release, but police didn't share many details.

As NOPD investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who shot the victims, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867