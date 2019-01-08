ST. LOUIS — Bridget Gierer drives the same route to daycare every morning, but Wednesday's routine took a sharp turn when she came to the intersection two blocks from her home in St. Louis' Mt. Pleasant neighborhood.

"I never thought in a million years that just driving to daycare, someone would open fire on us," Gierer said. "I don't even know how many... at least five shots, and it only hit us -- thank God -- one time."

Gierer told police another car came speeding up behind her white SUV, honking at her to move, but when she took too long to turn, she saw a passenger turn towards her car, and then she heard gunfire.

"I normally park on the street, but I'm hiding my car now," Gierer said, though she believes the shooting was random.

Gierer said she immediately thought of her two kids in the back seats, worried if she turned around, she'd she one, or both, had been injured.

Instead, there's a bullet hole above the front passenger-side wheel.

"It just came through the car," she said tracing her finger along the trajectory to a second mark where the bullet pushed through from the car's interior.

"The rest of [the bullets] didn't have an 'end', but I heard the 'thunk' into the side of the car, and I thought 'Oh no, we're hit,'" Gierer said.

Gierer said her block is usually quiet with only a few homes in the dead-end street. But when you turn the corner to retrace her Wednesday morning drive, there is a shell casing in the street from an unrelated event, just about a hundred feet from her kids' bedroom window.

Gierer said she's thankful everyone's together for the night, but she's had to have a tough talk with her youngest daughter, a 3-year-old who asked why the gunman was shooting fireworks inside his car.

And her eldest daughter is no longer allowed to walk the few blocks to friends' homes.

"We just have to be careful and love each other because I was so close to not making it two blocks away from our home," Gierer said.

