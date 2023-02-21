Guns N' Roses coming to Busch Stadium this summer

ST. LOUIS — Legendary rock band Guns N' Roses is coming to St. Louis later this year as part of their "2023 World Tour."
The five-month tour kicks off on June 5 in Israel and winds through the Middle East, Europe and North America, making a stop at Busch Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9.
General ticket sales for all dates begin Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. Central Standard Time on gunsnroses.com. Fans can also buy VIP packages that may include premium tickets, VIP bar access throughout the show, invitation to the pre-show Paradise City Lounge, limited edition merchandise and more. Visit vipnation.com for more information.
The last time the band toured through North America was in 2021 for the "We’re F’N Back! Tour."
Here's the full list of dates for the tour:
- Mon Jun 05 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Park Hayarkon
- Fri Jun 09 – Madrid, Spain – Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
- Mon Jun 12 – Vigo, Spain – Estadio Abanca Balaídos
- Thu Jun 15 – Dessel, Belgium – Grasspop Metal Meeting
- Sat Jun 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell
- Wed Jun 21 – Oslo, Norway – Tons of Rock
- Tue Jun 27 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park
- Fri Jun 30 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park
- Mon Jul 03 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsch Bank Park
- Wed Jul 05 – Bern, Switzerland – BERNEXPO
- Sat Jul 08 – Rome, Italy – Circo Massimo
- Tue Jul 11 – Landgraaf, Netherlands – Megaland
- Thu Jul 13 – Paris, France – La Defense
- Sun Jul 16 – Bucharest, Romania – National Arena
- Wed Jul 19 – Budapest, Hungary – Puskás Arena
- Sat Jul 22 – Athens, Greece – Olympic Stadium
- Sat Aug. 05 – Moncton, NB – Medavie Blue Cross Stadium
- Tue Aug. 08 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau
- Fri Aug. 11 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
- Tue Aug. 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
- Mon Aug. 21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
- Thu Aug. 24 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
- Sat Aug. 26 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park
- Tue Aug. 29 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Fri Sep. 01 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Sun Sep. 03 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
- Wed Sep. 06 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
- Sat Sep. 09 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium
- Tue Sep. 12 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
- Fri Sep. 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
- Wed Sep. 20 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- Sat Sep 23 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium
- Tue Sep. 26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
- Thu Sep. 28 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park
- Sun Oct. 01 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium
- Sun Oct. 08 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
- Wed Oct. 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field
- Mon Oct. 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place