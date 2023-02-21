Guns N' Roses coming to Busch Stadium this summer

The band's tour will make a stop at Busch Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9.

ST. LOUIS — Legendary rock band Guns N' Roses is coming to St. Louis later this year as part of their "2023 World Tour."

The five-month tour kicks off on June 5 in Israel and winds through the Middle East, Europe and North America, making a stop at Busch Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9.

General ticket sales for all dates begin Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. Central Standard Time on gunsnroses.com. Fans can also buy VIP packages that may include premium tickets, VIP bar access throughout the show, invitation to the pre-show Paradise City Lounge, limited edition merchandise and more. Visit vipnation.com for more information.

The last time the band toured through North America was in 2021 for the "We’re F’N Back! Tour."

Here's the full list of dates for the tour: