Wind gusts to 45 m.p.h. are possible across parts of Missouri and Illinois this afternoon. The strongest winds will likely be to the north and east of the St. Louis metro area. Even so, winds in the metro area will likely gust between 35 and 40 m.p.h. The winds will begin to diminish during the evening hours and become light after midnight.

Colder air will be brought into the region by tonight and with clear skies and the diminishing winds, temperatures will drop quickly and fall below freezing in many areas. A freeze warning has been issued for areas along and south of I-70 on both sides of the river.

Protect plants that cannot withstand frost and freezing conditions. For some areas, this will be an end to the growing season.

Sunshine will be plentiful through the weekend, but Sunday will be cooler.

