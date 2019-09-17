ST. LOUIS — A new two-story gym is coming to Ballpark Village in 2020.

US Fitness Holdings, LLC announced it will build a 31,000 square-foot Onelife Fitness club as part of the second phase of the Ballpark Village development.

US Fitness has more than 50 locations across the country and the St. Louis gym will be its second in the Midwest in addition to its Kansas City location.

The new Onelife Fitness club is expected to open in February or March of 2020. It will span two levels and feature a two-story glass façade overlooking the views of Ballpark Village and Busch Stadium.

The gym will include:

Mind/Body Studio featuring barre, yoga, and Pilates classes

State-of-the-art spin studio with Coach by Color bikes

Boutique studio experience featuring Onelife Signature Classes, BodyPump, Zumba, APEX-HIIT, Spark and more

Over $1 million in top-of-the-line cardio and strength equipment

Large indoor and outdoor functional turf training areas

Relax & Recover Studio with HydroMassage

Luxurious spa-inspired locker rooms

Explosive Performance (EP) athletic training program for next level sports specific training

