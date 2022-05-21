Hail, thunderstorms hit St. Louis metro area

The storms produced heavy rain and frequent lightning.

ST. LOUIS — Active storms hit the St. Louis area Saturday morning. Areas experienced strong winds, lightning and heavy rain.

There were reports of hail in Washington County, Missouri, Belleville and Shiloh, Illinois between 9:20 and 10:10 a.m. as the storm moved east.

There 200 lightning strikes during a radar scan at the peak of the storm.

JUST ISSUED: Flood (Areal) Advisory for a part of the 5 On Your SIde area

Low lying and poor drainage areas may experience flooding

More at https://t.co/TDjvlTcxu1 #stlwx pic.twitter.com/c2LlMIE897 — Scott Connell on KSDK (@scottontvKSDK) May 21, 2022

This follows a severe storm in the greater St. Louis area Thursday night. Five tornadoes were observed by the National Weather Service on the Missouri side: Kirkwood, Frontenac, Creve Coeur, and two in Franklin County, Missouri. Three tornadoes were confirmed in Illinois: northern Clinton County, Okawville, and Summerfield, Illinois.

