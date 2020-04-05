Hair salons revamp safety protocols as stay-at-home orders are lifted

Salons in St. Charles County have been thoroughly cleaned. Now it's on customers to help keep them safe.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Hairstylist stations at Bliss Day Spa and Salon will look a little different on May 4. Among the shears and curling irons, customers may notice hand sanitizer and Lysol wipes.

“This is probably cleaner here than going to a store, you know where they don't sanitize everything,” said Tishia Dowell, owner of the Bliss.

Dowell has spent hours researching how to keep the St. Peters salon germ-free. Everything, from the floors to individual washing stations, has been thoroughly cleaned with bleach and Lysol.

“I researched some proper ways to sanitize and disinfect the porous and nonporous surfaces using the correct products in the appropriate manner,” she explained.

Now the goal is to keep it clean.

Along with heightened cleaning procedures, employees at Bliss will wear masks and full smocks. While most services will be available, facials, microblading, and full body waxing are still temporarily suspended.

“We were just kind of want to see what the first couple weeks kind of look like before we, you know, get too involved,” said Dowell.

Bliss is also implementing new procedures outside of the building. Customers are asked to wait in their cars until their appointment. They will be notified by text when they are allowed to come in the building.

Once inside, customers will be asked to wear masks. If they feel sick, Bliss has asked them to cancel their appointment.

But once they sit down in the hairstylist's chair, Dowell says every customer will feel a little lighter - no matter how much hair they get taken off.

“We don't want come in and be talking about the COVID-19 all day long. We want to make it positive and have fun, let them relax and enjoy while they're here,” said Dowell. “And I think they will.”