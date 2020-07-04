ST. LOUIS — As Missouri and Illinois are under stay-at-home orders and hair salons are closed, we wanted to find some tips on hair styling tips.

Today in St. Louis’ Monica Adams spoke to Sherrie Anderson of St. Louis Salon and Spa.

Here are some tips from Anderson:

For parents: don’t cut your kids hair on your own - just embrace a new style or wear a cute scarf or hat until you can get back to your stylist

Take care of your hair by using a salon grade shampoo conditioner and deep conditioner every few washes.

Anderson said to cover gray use a matte eye shadow to touch it up or a root concealer if you need to but since none of us are going anywhere it shouldn't be a big deal or for men she suggested using different products like gel and paste.

This one is important! Anderson said do not cut your own bangs because you don’t have proper scissors and it will come out jagged.

She also stressed not to use a box color because it never turns out good for anyone, you will want it to be the color that is on the box. It could over process your hair and once things return to normal you could end up paying more for it at the salon.

Proper nutrition is key and especially hydrating - the more water you drink the healthier your hair nails and skin will be.

Anderson also said sleeping on a silk pillowcase will help with wrinkles and keep your hair from frizzing.

