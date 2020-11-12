Missouri governor orders flags at half-staff on Monday in honor of Sgt. Turner

Sgt. Turner is being remembered as a dedicated and honorable man. He was a father and husband

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Governor Mike Parson has ordered all flags in St. Louis County to be flown at half-staff on Dec. 14 in honor of a fallen Moline Acres sergeant.

Sergeant Herschel Turner was fatally hit by a police officer while assisting other officers at a traffic stop. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

He served north county communities for 22 years as a police officer and had been with the Moline Acres Police Department since 2015.

“Police officers know that each time they put on their uniform, they are taking on risks to protect others. For more than 22 years, Sergeant Herschel Turner Jr. willingly accepted these risks to make his community safer and stronger,” Gov. Parson said. “Last Saturday, Sergeant Turner paid the ultimate price for his selfless service. We are forever indebted to Sergeant Turner and his family, we are grateful for all of those who put themselves at risk to protect Missourians.”

Moline Acres Police Chief Gregory Moore described Turner’s death as a “freak accident.”

"His unfortunate death occurred while serving our community," Moore said.

Turner's visitation will be held on Dec. 13 at the Reliable Funeral Chapel. His memorial service will be Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis.

BackStoppers is assisting Turner’s family during this time.