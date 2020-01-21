MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Legendary rock duo Daryl Hall and John Oates will be performing in St. Louis this summer.

They announced their 2020 tour via Twitter on Tuesday.

They'll be performing at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre July 24 with special guests Squeeze and KT Tunstall.

"I’m really looking forward to a big time 2020 tour!” Oates said in a Live Nation news release announcing the tour. “Having KT Tunstall and Squeeze on the bill with us is just gonna make for an amazing night of music. Can’t wait to see you all on the road."

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

For the full tour list, click here .

Other local concerts

RELATED: Justin Bieber bringing his 2020 tour to St. Louis

RELATED: The Who is coming to St. Louis this spring

RELATED: Pearl Jam coming to St. Louis this spring

RELATED: Halsey coming to St. Louis in July

RELATED: Rascal Flatts farewell tour will stop in St. Louis this summer

RELATED: Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick coming to St. Louis this summer