ST. LOUIS – St. Louis, get ready to party this summer with Hammer’s House Party tour!

MC Hammer, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Biz Markie, 2 Live Crew, Tone Loc and Tag Team are coming to the Lou on Aug. 9. They'll perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Hammer’s House Party invites fans to reminisce with some of the most iconic names in pop, hip-hop and R&B.

This will be MC Hammer’s first major tour since 1991.

Tickets go on sale March 1. For more information, click here