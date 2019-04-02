ST. LOUIS – Another business will close in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood this month.

Handcrafted by Bissinger’s will close on Feb. 16, 23 City Blocks Hospitality Group announced.

The store opened as Bissinger’s in 1927 in the Central West End on McPherson Avenue before moving to Maryland Avenue in 2008.

In June 2017 sister company 23 City Blocks Hospitality Group purchased the business and created a new concept as Handcrafted by Bissinger’s. Despite efforts to revitalize the concept with the introduction of a light café menu and increased wine selections, dwindling foot traffic in the neighborhood makes continuation of business untenable.

“We are eternally grateful for the decades of support and loyalty by the community including our regulars who we have come to know by name,” said Kate Turner, Managing Partner of 23 City Blocks Hospitality Group. “We are dedicated to the restaurant and hospitality industry and have certainly enjoyed our time serving the finest confections and wine selections in the Central West End.”



Sister company Bissinger’s Handcrafted Chocolatier still owns and operates a retail location in Plaza Frontenac as well as The Chocolate Shoppe in their downtown headquarters so chocolate lovers can still find their favorites in person or by clicking here.

Handcrafted by Bissinger's is just the latest business to close in the Central West End. In 2018, several businesses called it quits.

