'Happy Alive Day' | Mike Flamion shot 4 years ago in Ballwin

BALLWIN, Mo. — Four years ago, Ballwin police officer Mike Flamion pulled over a driver. As he walked back to his patrol car, he was shot in the back.

The injury paralyzed Flamion from the neck down.

Following the shooting, the community rallied around Flamion and his family. There were several dine-out events held to raise money for his recovery and rehabilitation. The Gary Sinise Foundation helped provide a smart home for Flamion and his wife, Sarah.

An organization called Mike Flamion Hotdogs for Heroes, which provides assistance and support for first responders, was founded in his name.

The Ballwin Police Department recognized the day with a post on Facebook.

"Since that day we have watched Mike and his family continue to move forward in life with strength, humor, and love," the department wrote. "Mike, Sarah, and Capone wanted to say that they are doing well. Mike and Sarah enjoy spending their time at home with their beautiful pup, Capone. They continue to appreciate the support of the greater Ballwin community and like how people still stop to say hi while they are out and about ... Happy Alive day brother!"