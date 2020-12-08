Hard-hit Illinois businesses receive COVID-19 relief funding

More than 5,000 businesses applied for funding and they were selected by lottery

CHICAGO — About 2,600 small businesses in Illinois hit hardest by the pandemic have received grants totaling about $46 million Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office announced Wednesday.

The grants are part of the Business Interruption Grant (BIG) program. A substantial portion of the BIG program is dedicated to supporting childcare providers, according to a press release from Pritzker's office.

“The initial focus of these grants has been on businesses that have been most severely impacted by COVID-19 — those that were completely shut down in the spring and those that are in COVID-impacted areas that experienced property damage amidst the looting and civil unrest in June," Prtizker said in the release. "Overall, the BIG program will support thousands of small businesses who have suffered losses due to the COVID pandemic, with a substantial allotment set aside specifically for childcare providers – an essential underpinning of our workforce for countless working families.”

BIG represents the largest state-run economic support program in response to the economic hardship caused by the pandemic.

First-round grants range from $10,000-$20,000 and may be used to help businesses with working capital expenses, which include: payroll costs, rent, utilities, and equipment as well as other unexpected costs to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, such as PPE, training, and new technology, the release said.

Business categories identified in the first round include small businesses in industries that continue to experience economic hardship due to public concerns for health and safety and in areas that sustained setbacks due to property damage and closures as a result of recent civil unrest.

More than 50% of grant recipients reporting they are minority-owned. This breakdown includes 14% Black business owners, 25% Asian-owned, and 11% Latinx-owned. More than 600 grants totaling $10 million went to downstate businesses. To ensure small businesses were given a priority, grantees were required to prove annual revenues of $3 million or lower, the release said.

More than 5,000 businesses applied for funding, with grantees selected via random lottery, the release said.