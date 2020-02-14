ST. LOUIS — You can buy a biscuit for $1 at 50 local Hardee's restaurants on Friday to help heat up homes around St. Louis.

The 20th annual Hardee's Rise N' Shine for Heat benefit supports Heat Up St. Louis, an organization dedicated to providing heat for local families during the winter. Seven-hundred volunteers are stationed in drive-thrus, dining rooms and at menu boards to serve thousands of $1 biscuits.

The benefit's goal for this year is $400,000. You can order a sausage or an egg biscuit and 100% of the profits will go to Heat Up St. Louis. You can also donate without ordering a biscuit.

Many people have trouble affording utilities, Heat Up St. Louis said. Some resort to unsafe heating methods, which can cause fires and deaths.

“Heatupstlouis.org helps save lives,” said St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson in a press release. “Wintertime is the most dangerous time for home and apartment fires."

If you or someone you know needs help staying warm this winter, visit heatupstlouis.org. You can also donate online here.

