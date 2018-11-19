ST. LOUIS – Basketball fans, get ready for some action in the Lou!

The Harlem Globetrotters will perform at the Enterprise Center on Dec. 8.

The players set five new Guinness World Records titles ahead of bringing the tour to the Lou. The world-famous team has now set 21 Guinness World Records.

Last time the squad was here – Zeus McClurkin made an insane shot from the top of the City Museum.

The records are highlighted by an impressive somersault basketball shot made by one of the team’s biggest stars, Bull Bullard, at a staggering 58 feet, 1.25 inches away from the basketball hoop.

The other records include the first-ever record set by one of the team’s female stars and another set by the Globetrotters’ trampoline-dunk team, the Flying Globies, and are listed below:

• Most basketball under the leg tumbles in one minute – Torch George (32)

• Most blindfolded basketball slam dunks in one minute – Zeus McClurkin (5)

• Most behind the back three pointers in one minute – Zeus McClurkin (3)

• Most under the leg slam dunks by a team using a trampoline in one minute – Flying Globies (28)

Tickets are available at harlemglobetrotters.com, ticketmaster.com, the Enterprise Center box office or by phone at 800-745-3000. For more information, visit harlemglobetrotters.com.

At each Globetrotters game, there will be over 20 opportunities before, during and after each event where fans will get a chance to directly interact with the team’s stars.

The Harlem Globetrotters roster showcases some of the most thrilling athletes in the world, including Big Easy Lofton, Ant Atkinson, Hi-Lite Bruton, Hammer Harrison, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard, Firefly Fisher and, Cheese Chisholm – plus female stars TNT Lister, Torch George and Hoops Green.

