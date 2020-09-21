Harris-Stowe partners with NGA to develop new STEM teaching strategies

The partnership comes as construction continues on the NGA western headquarters in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Harris-Stowe State University has partnered with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to develop new teaching techniques to mold the minds of the future.

The program will utilize the expertise of NGA professionals to come up with new, innovative STEM teaching techniques for use nationally that can be measured and refined for effectiveness.

In addition to developing new teaching strategies, the partnership will:

Provide HSSU students and faculty with access to NGA’s personnel, facilities and technology so they can learn about and collaborate in the disciplines associated with NGA’s mission.

Allow NGA scientists and professionals to leverage the educational knowledge and capabilities of HSSU students and faculty to execute their mission.

Encourage early interest in STEM topics by people at NGA and HSSU at all stages of their academic careers.

Provide the potential for more opportunities for HSSU and NGA to work together in areas of mutual opportunity, including on topics of critical thinking and analysis.

“Our national security depends on the leadership and innovation that will come from the next generation of science, mathematics, engineering and technology professionals. We'll need top-quality STEM educators to teach and mentor that next generation,” said NGA Director Robert Sharp. “We are so excited to enter into this partnership with Harris-Stowe State University. It will help develop the STEM educators and professionals that will forge and form the future workforce for NGA and the region.”

The NGA awarded its western headquarters to St. Louis in 2016. The city already housed the NGA in an aging facility near Soulard.