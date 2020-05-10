New center in north St. Louis County provides education and workforce development opportunities

The new center was made possible by Harris-Stowe State University and the Community Impact Network

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — There’s a new center in north St. Louis County and it’ll help provide higher education and workforce development opportunities.

It is where the former McKinley Elementary School once was at 6800 Normandale Drive.

A ribbon-cutting was held on Monday at the Harris-Stowe State University Community Impact Network Education Center will provide opportunities to underserved populations throughout the community.

“We could not be more thrilled to open the new Harris-Stowe State University Community Impact Network Education Center,” said Dr. Corey S. Bradford, Sr., President of HSSU. “This Center will serve as a bridge to higher education at Harris-Stowe State University and provide educational and job training opportunities for students and families residing in the Normandy Collaborative School District and parts of North St. Louis County. Our partnership with the Community Impact Network is a testament to the power of two organizations coming together to advance our community. We are honored to be a part of this project.”

The center will partner with other organizations to offer early college programs, dual enrollment, continuing education and more. There will be classrooms, computer labs, multipurpose community rooms, gymnasium and administrative offices.

“We are beyond excited about this new partnership with HSSU. This Education Center will not only provide Harris-Stowe’s excellent educational programming to the footprint, but it will also provide a collaboration/working space for the members of the Network to help bring needed social services to the community,” said Robert M. Gioia, CEO Community Impact Network.